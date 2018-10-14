Art Talk by California Artist Chuck Kovacic

Join the award wining artist, Chuck Kovacic as he takes Hudson Fine Art and their guests on a painting adventure of rural China. He'll be highlighting the resilient "boat people" of Kaipang, the historic river town of Chikan also known as the "Paris of China" and the imposing and mysterious Diaolou's guarding their surrounding villages. These unique sites provided subject matter for Chuck and some of the finest and most prominent plein air painters at work today such as: Joe Paquet, Brian Mark Taylor, Mian Situ, Kevin McPherson, and Calvin Lange. Many of these artists' regularly appear at art conferences and plein air programs around the world and are frequently featured in the pages of Plein Air, Artist and Southwest magazines. Chuck is excited to share a wondrous adventure and to have his paintings exclusively represented in the Ohio area by Hudson Fine Art and Framing! "Hang How!" (very good!)

