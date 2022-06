Art & Wine Festival

Saturday, June 4 | noon-9pm

The Art & Wine Festival in downtown Kent, presented by Hometown Bank, The Portager and Acorn Alley! Featuring 13 Ohio wineries, over 50 local artists, 7 live music acts, 4 delicious food trucks/vendors and 2 tasty snack makers on N. Water St., from the Hometown Bank Plaza to Portage St. Live music will be performed at the Hometown Bank Plaza and on the Brewhouse Pub patio.