Art, Yoga and Meditation

Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308

Enhance your health and wellness while experiencing the current exhibitions at the Akron Art Museum. Each month an all-levels yoga class is presented in conjunction with a specific exhibition, providing an opportunity to stretch and strengthen your body and your mind. Registration is required. Akron Art Museum, 1 S. High St., Akron. 6:30 p.m. $10. akronartmuseum.org

Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308
