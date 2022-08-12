EVENT: Artist Reception, 37th Annual Juried Exhibition

LOCATION: Main Gallery - CVAC

DATES: July 26 - Dugust 25, 2022

WEBLINK: www.cvart.org/events/artreception-37th-juried-ex/

The Cuyahoga Valley Art Center (CVAC) invites the public to the Artist Reception of their 37th Annual Juried Exhibition on August 12, 2022, 5:30 – 7:00 PM

This exhibition provides the community with an insider’s look at the significant art currently being produced locally. Showcasing recent paintings, sculptures, ceramics, and works on paper, this exhibition reveals the breadth of interests and investigations that take place within their arts community.

CVAC invites the public to participate in their People’s Choice voting process that will select a winner in each of seven categories: Watercolor Media, Water Based Media, Oil Based Media, Dry Media, Mixed Media, 3-Dimensional Media & Photographic Media. During the Artists Reception on Friday, August 12th from 5:30 – 7:00 PM in the main gallery, People’s Choice voting will conclude at 6:30 PM. Patrons will have the opportunity to mingle with the artists, enjoy refreshments and hors d’oeuvres and purchase art during this free reception.

CUYAHOGA VALLEY ART CENTER

Address: 2131 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221

Phone: 330-928-8092

Gallery Hours: Mon-Fri 10:00-3:00 PM & Sat 10:00-2:00 PM

Web: www.cvART.org I Classes: www.cvart.org/classes I Exhibits: www.cvart.org/exhibits I Workshops: www.cvart.org/workshops I Events: www.cvart.org/events I Become a Member Today: www.joinit.org/o/cvac