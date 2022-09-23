Artist Reception: 41st Whiskey Painters of America Exhibition & Art Sale

EVENT: Artist Reception - Whiskey Painters Of America Exhibition & Art Sale

DATES: August 30th – October 6th, 2022

LOCATION: CUYAHOGA VALLERY ART CENTER – MAIN GALLERY

The Whiskey Painters of America (WPA) have been invited to participate in the 41st Whiskey Painters of America Exhibition & Art Sale held at the Cuyahoga Valley Art Center, 2131 Front Street Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221, from August 30th – October 6th. This popular annual exhibition opens on Tuesday, August 30th, kicking off the People’s Choice selection process. We invite the public to participate in our People’s Choice voting process that will select the top five Best of Show paintings on display. Voting to conclude and winners to be announced at the Artist Reception on Friday, September 23rd.

Live Whiskey Painting Demonstrations will take place during the Artists Reception on Friday, September 23rd, 5:30 –7:00 PM in the main gallery. The public is invited to celebrate the artists while enjoying hors d’oeuvres and drinks at this free event.

This exhibition will display the largest collection of Whiskey Paintings for sale in one location in the world. A Whiskey Painting is a watercolor miniature, no larger than 4” x 5” in size, and is created by dipping one’s paintbrush in some form of alcoholic spirits instead of water. The WPA was officially established in 1962, at Tangier Night Club in Akron, Ohio to promote the fine art of painting in miniature. To become a member of this exclusive organization, an applicant must first have a bonafide member of the WPA as a sponsor. The Whiskey Painters of America is the most unique and exclusive miniature painting society in the world.