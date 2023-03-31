ARTIST RECEPTION: Figurative Exhibition

FIGURATIVE EXHIBITION

EVENT: ARTIST RECEPTION

DATE/TIME: MARCH 31, 2023, 5:30-7 PM

LOCATION: CUYAHOGA VALLEY ART CENTER – MAIN GALLERY

The Cuyahoga Valley Art Center (CVAC) presents its Figurative Exhibition, from March 7 – April 13, 2023. The exhibit is free for the public to view, gallery hours Mon-Fri 10-3 & Sat 10-2. This juried exhibit reveals the breadths of interests and investigations from participants’ recent paintings, sculptures, ceramics, and works on paper. The theme of this juried exhibition is FIGURATIVE. All types of figures – humans, animals, and fictional, depicted as realistic or conceptual – were valid for submission.

This open exhibition is juried, with the juror determining accepted submissions and the winning submissions to receive First-Place, Second-Place, and Third-Place in the amount of $100, $75 & $50 sequentially, as well as up to three honorable mentions. A People’s Choice shall be held during this exhibition, winner to be announced at the artist reception. This juried exhibition will highlight works of art spanning a plethora of differing artistic mediums. “We are excited to see what our members and the arts community have to share with us,” states Danielle Dieterich, Executive Director of CVAC. Awards will be distributed as the winners are celebrated during the Figurative Exhibition’s Artist Reception on Friday, March 31st from 5:30-7:00 PM. Patrons will have the opportunity to mingle with the artists, enjoy refreshments and hors d’oeuvres and purchase art during this free reception.

CUYAHOGA VALLEY ART CENTER

2131 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221

Phone: 330-928-8092 I Web: www.cvART.org