Artist Reception: Student & Faculty Exhibition

Cuyahoga Valley Art Center 2131 Front Street , Akron, Ohio 44221

EVENT: Artist Reception: Student & Faculty Exhibition

LOCATION: Cuyahoga Valley Art Center – Main Gallery

DATES: November 18, 2022, 5:30 – 7 PM

The Cuyahoga Valley Art Center (CVAC) invites the community to their 2022 Student & Faculty Exhibition, displayed from October 11 thru November 18, 2022.

The Cuyahoga Valley Art Center (CVAC) is showcasing the talents of participating artists who took a class or workshop at CVAC in 2021 or 2022. Starting October 11, This popular annual exhibition will kick off a people’s choice selection process that shall determine two winners. Each winner shall receive a $50 cash prize supported by the Vijay Rastogi Memorial Fund. In addition, participating faculty members selected up to 2 honorable mentions from participating students.

Winners will be announced and celebrated at the Artist Reception to be held on November 18, 5:30 -7 pm. Participants are encouraged to invite their family and friends to this event to celebrate their artistic journey. Participants may take their artwork home at the conclusion of this reception.

