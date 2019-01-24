Artist Talk - Chris Sickels of Red Nose Studio

Myers School of Art welcomes Chris Sickels of Red Nose Studio, this spring's Myers Forum Residency artist!

Sickels will be presenting a lecture about the many processes behind his award-winning artwork which includes elements of character development and narrative structure alongside a blend of sculpture, painting, photography, animation, and digital and traditional illustration techniques.

*There is no reserved seating or ticketing for this free event*

Feel free to also stop by the gallery before and after the talk and get an up-close and personal look at the art of Red Nose Studio. The exhibition features a collection of 3D models, sets, sketchbooks, and prints from Sickels’s career and includes work from his self-published project, "Time Pieces".

Copies of Elvis is King!, written by Jonah Winter and illustrated Red Nose Studio, and Red Nose Studio's self-published zine, Time Pieces, will be available for purchase in limited quantities.