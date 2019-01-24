Artist Talk - Chris Sickels of Red Nose Studio

to Google Calendar - Artist Talk - Chris Sickels of Red Nose Studio - 2019-01-24 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Artist Talk - Chris Sickels of Red Nose Studio - 2019-01-24 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Artist Talk - Chris Sickels of Red Nose Studio - 2019-01-24 18:00:00 iCalendar - Artist Talk - Chris Sickels of Red Nose Studio - 2019-01-24 18:00:00

Myers School of Art 150 E. East Exchange , Akron, Ohio 44325

Myers School of Art welcomes Chris Sickels of Red Nose Studio, this spring's Myers Forum Residency artist!

Sickels will be presenting a lecture about the many processes behind his award-winning artwork which includes elements of character development and narrative structure alongside a blend of sculpture, painting, photography, animation, and digital and traditional illustration techniques.

*There is no reserved seating or ticketing for this free event*

Feel free to also stop by the gallery before and after the talk and get an up-close and personal look at the art of Red Nose Studio. The exhibition features a collection of 3D models, sets, sketchbooks, and prints from Sickels’s career and includes work from his self-published project, "Time Pieces".

Copies of Elvis is King!, written by Jonah Winter and illustrated Red Nose Studio, and Red Nose Studio's self-published zine, Time Pieces, will be available for purchase in limited quantities.

Info
Myers School of Art 150 E. East Exchange , Akron, Ohio 44325 View Map
Art & Exhibitions
3309726030
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Artist Talk - Chris Sickels of Red Nose Studio - 2019-01-24 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Artist Talk - Chris Sickels of Red Nose Studio - 2019-01-24 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Artist Talk - Chris Sickels of Red Nose Studio - 2019-01-24 18:00:00 iCalendar - Artist Talk - Chris Sickels of Red Nose Studio - 2019-01-24 18:00:00
330Tix Button

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant &amp; bar guide

Akron Life Calendar

Tuesday

January 22, 2019

Wednesday

January 23, 2019

Thursday

January 24, 2019

Friday

January 25, 2019

Saturday

January 26, 2019

Sunday

January 27, 2019

Monday

January 28, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Subscribe right rail