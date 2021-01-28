Artist Talk with Hannah Garner

Virtual Akron, Ohio

GroundWorks will host Christy Bolingbroke, the Executive/Artistic Director of the National Center for Choreography at the University of Akron and upcoming GroundWorks’ Guest Artist Hannah Garner in a virtual artist talk. Watch live as they discuss her work and her upcoming residency for the creation of a new work with the company. The work is set to premiere as part of GroundWorks’ nextSPACE Spring 2021 programming.

Theater & Dance
