Tom Hück is currently on display at the Emily Davis Gallery in the exhibition "Outlaw Ink: Hück and Hogarth". He will cover topics such as his process of printmaking and his influences which include 18th-century artist William Hogarth (also on display in "Outlaw Ink").

The gallery will be open before and after the talk.

This event is free and open to the public.

Free parking will be available.

"Outlaw Ink" is open January 6 through February 14.