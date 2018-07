Atlatl Demonstration

Join Summit Metro Parks and Paul Wischt from the Cuyahoga and Chippewa Valley Archeology societies to learn how to hunt for woolly mammoths and mastodons with an atlatl, an ancient Indian spear tool. Firestone Metro Park, Tuscarawas Meadows Area, 2620 Harrington Road, Akron. 1-3 p.m. Free. http://summitmetroparks.org