How to Attract Pollinators

FREE Public Seminar • Exciting Raffle Prizes

May 1, 6:30 Raffle Opens, 7:00 Presentation

You love seeing butterflies, honeybees and hummingbirds, but how do you attract them and keep them coming back to your garden all summer?

We are pleased to present Cynthia Druckenbrod, horticulturist at Lily Creek Gardens who also serves on the Board of Directors of the American Public Garden Association, will teach us about the best perennials — and even a few annuals — that will keep your yard abuzz! We will also talk about which plants are the most deer resistant and how best to ensure that they keep blooming all season long.

Annual Raffle: Tickets 6/$5 or 12/$10 (pre-order your tickets now!) Great baskets and prizes include items such as a beautiful Adirondack chair, bird houses, gardening supplies, gift cards, wines and more! All proceeds benefit Bath community service and plantings. Raffle tickets available from Bath Gamma Garden Club members or at the door.

Bath Township Administration Building, Trustees Meeting Room (lower level), 3864 W. Bath Road, Akron, OH 44333