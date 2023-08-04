August 4 Kenmore First Friday: The Labra Brothers, Oddmall & More!

Join us on The BLVD between 13th and 16th Streets on Friday, August 4 beginning at 6 p.m. for our July 2023 Kenmore First Friday!

Music & Entertainment Lineup

Main Stage (15th St.)

6:45- 7:30 pm Anya Van Rose

8-9 pm The Labra Brothers

McCutchan Courtyard

Filmmaker & Comic Book Artist Ted Sikora

Buzzbin Courtyard

Live Music TBA

Kenmore Branch Library

6-9 pm Live Hip Hop & Urban Expression presented by First Glance, Glory In The Beat Radio, and Akron Dream Center.

Kids Zone (In The Library Parking Lot)

6-9 pm The Bookmobile, Summit MetroParks, First Glance, Face Painting, Popsicles, Kids Shows For Kids By Kids

The Rialto Theatre

5 pm Akorn Jammers Open Mic

9-11 pm Live Music TBA

Food & Beer Lineup

Magic City Brewing Company Beer Garden

Ogarth's Kitchen

Southern Comfort Kitchen

Dee’s Dogs

28th and South

Kona Ice

Vendor Lineup

Oddmall’s Rubber City Rumpus featuring 40+ purveyors of all things odd

Kenmore First Fridays are FREE and presented by Better Kenmore CDC, Kenmore Chamber of Commerce and County of Summit ADM Board, with additional support from Akron Civic Commons, Peg's Foundation, Apollo Supply Co., City of Akron, Kenmore Komics & Games, United Way, The Summit FM, Akron Dream Center, Akron Promise, Akron RubberDucks, Bi-02-Tek Services, Big Love Network, Fastenal, First Glance, Glory in the Beat, Innes CLC, Pierre's Brooklyn Pizza & Deli, Primo's Deli, Portage Path Behavioral Health, Regina's Pizza, Rocco's Pizza, Showcase Meats, Thomas C. Loepp Law Offices, and Trillium Schools of Music.

Event information will be posted as it becomes available at betterkenmore.org/first-friday.

See you soon on the BLVD!