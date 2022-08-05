August 5 Kenmore First Friday: Free Black!, Summer Impressions Community Art Project & More!

to

Kenmore Blvd. (Between 13th & 16th Streets) Kenmore Blvd. , Akron, Ohio 44314

Join us on Kenmore Blvd. for live music from Free Black! and Shelby Olive, live poetry from Sharetta Latrice, vendors from East Ave. Market, a community art project, the Thirsty Dog Beer Garden, food trucks, and so much more!

Info

Kenmore Blvd. (Between 13th & 16th Streets) Kenmore Blvd. , Akron, Ohio 44314
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, Festivals & Fairs
to
Google Calendar - August 5 Kenmore First Friday: Free Black!, Summer Impressions Community Art Project & More! - 2022-08-05 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - August 5 Kenmore First Friday: Free Black!, Summer Impressions Community Art Project & More! - 2022-08-05 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - August 5 Kenmore First Friday: Free Black!, Summer Impressions Community Art Project & More! - 2022-08-05 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - August 5 Kenmore First Friday: Free Black!, Summer Impressions Community Art Project & More! - 2022-08-05 18:00:00 ical

Calendar of events

Wednesday

July 6, 2022

Thursday

July 7, 2022

Friday

July 8, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
Homes Summer22

restaurant guide right rail

tix