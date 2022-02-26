"USA Today" bestselling and Agatha award-winning author Amanda Flower discusses her writing journey, her latest mystery novels, and what's coming next in 2022. Register by phone, online, or in-person.
Author Amanda Flower
to
Akron-Summit County Public Library Green Branch 4046 4046 Massillon Rd, Green, Ohio 44685
Thursday
-
