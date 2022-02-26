Author Amanda Flower

to

Akron-Summit County Public Library Green Branch 4046 4046 Massillon Rd, Green, Ohio 44685

"USA Today" bestselling and Agatha award-winning author Amanda Flower discusses her writing journey, her latest mystery novels, and what's coming next in 2022. Register by phone, online, or in-person.

Info

Akron-Summit County Public Library Green Branch 4046 4046 Massillon Rd, Green, Ohio 44685
This & That
330-896-9074
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Author Amanda Flower - 2022-02-26 10:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Author Amanda Flower - 2022-02-26 10:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Author Amanda Flower - 2022-02-26 10:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Author Amanda Flower - 2022-02-26 10:30:00 ical
tix

restaurant guide right rail

Homes Summer 21

Calendar of events

Thursday

February 17, 2022

Friday

February 18, 2022

Saturday

February 19, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required