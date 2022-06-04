Author Talks: Breshea Anglen

Author, teacher, poet, and mother, Breshea Anglen is a prolific writer. For seven years, she has taught middle school English in Cleveland, OH at both the grass-root and public levels. Her book, A Shrouded Spark: Book 1 will be the focus of this upcoming event. There will be copies available for purchase throughout the day.

The host, Elizabeth's Bookshop & Writing Centre exists inside a local cafe and coffee shop. The cafe has plenty of seating, tables, and of course coffee, pastries, and sandwiches. Their retail space is cozy and beautifully curated with about 200 titles, centering and amplifying works by and about QTBIPOC writers.

The bookshop, Founded by Rachel E. Cargle, EBWC catalog highlights, amplifies & celebrates the work of QTBIPOC writers, who are often excluded from traditional cultural, social & academic canons. Through curated collections of own voices' narratives, EBWC seeks to educate & re-shape the lens of readers as they see themselves and how they view the world.

Hope to see you there!

TIME: June 4th, 12 PM - 2 PM

ADDRESS: 647 E. Market Street Akron, Ohio 44304

Order your copy: https://lnkd.in/g2v95yFN

Also, please check out Breshea Anglen's website: www.bresheaanglen.com

Here's a link to Elizabeth's Bookshop & Writing website: https://lnkd.in/gpDCHaNm

Instagram: @breazysays