Head to the Cuyahoga Falls Library for a talk and drawing tutorial from Misty Wilson and David Wilson, who wrote and illustrated "Play Like a Girl," about Misty's time as the only girl on her football team in seventh grade. 2015 Third St., Cuyahoga Falls. 6 p.m. fallslibrary.org
Author Visit
Cuyahoga Falls Library 2015 Third Street, Northwest Akron, Ohio 44221
