Do you love reading, want to improve writing skills or just celebrate literature? Join the Cuyahoga Falls Library and Downtown CF Partnership as they team up to host Authors at the Falls: A Downtown Literary Festival. Attend engaging workshops, participate in creative activities and have the opportunity to win great prizes on Saturday, March 7 from 1 p.m. - 4:45 p.m.

This event is FREE to the public and registration is suggested to guarantee your spot in each program.

Registration for each workshop will be available soon!

Schedule of Events:

1-1:45pm The Power of Words (Meditation/Journaling) presented by HARVEST yoga + wellness studio at the Downtown Pavilion (2085 Front Street, free and registration requested to guarantee your spot)

2-2:45pm Writer’s Workshop: Creating a Rich Writing Life presented by Literary Cleveland at the Cuyahoga Falls Library (2015 3rd Street, free and registration requested)

3-3:45pm The Storytelling Code with Dana Norris of Story Club Cleveland at the Downtown Pavilion (2085 Front Street, free and registration requested)

4-5pm Book + Beer Pairing at Craft Beer Bar (1846 Front Street, $8 per flight and registration requested to guarantee your spot. 21 and over only.)

More fun activities at select locations along Front Street!