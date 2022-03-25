THE AUTOMAGICAL LIVE EXPERIENCE W/ ZACH AND THE BRIGHT LIGHTS

to

The Rialto Theatre 1000 Kenmore Blvd, Akron, Ohio 44314

Join us as we welcome back Zach and The Bright Lights for 2 nights! Zach and The Bright Lights will be performing songs from their album Automagical for the first time since the release in 2021. Randi Driscoll (from Nashville) will be joining them for a wonderful weekend of music and healing. Doors: 7:00pm / Showtime: 8:00pm Ticket options: $10 Presale (+$2 Surcharge) / $15 Day of Show. Click on below website to order tickets!!

