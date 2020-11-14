2020 ROCKY RIVER FALL AVANT-GARDE ART & CRAFT SHOW

Tis' the season to shop! Join us this fall for our annual Rocky River fall event! This large show will feature artists and crafters selling their original handmade items at this beautiful venue! The show will also be catered with a full concession stand. Admission is $3 to the public, children under 12 are free. A portion of proceeds will benefit local non-profit, the Karen Foundation for MS.

This show is currently taking vendors, for more information please email Becki@ag-shows.com and visit www.avantgardeshows.com. Also, become a fan and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and LinkedIn.

**Please note if social distancing measures are still in place, this show will not proceed until these recommendations are lifted. Please visit our website as the show approaches for event updates on the status of this event.**

LOCATION:

Rocky River Memorial Hall (next to rec center)

21016 Hilliard Blvd.

Rocky River, OH 44116

DATE:

Saturday & Sunday- November 14th and 15th, 2020

TIME:

10:00am-5:00pm on Saturday

11:00am-5:00pm on Sunday