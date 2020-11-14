Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show

to

Rocky River Memorial Hall 21016 Hilliard Blvd , Akron, Ohio 44116

2020 ROCKY RIVER FALL AVANT-GARDE ART & CRAFT SHOW

Tis' the season to shop! Join us this fall for our annual Rocky River fall event! This large show will feature artists and crafters selling their original handmade items at this beautiful venue! The show will also be catered with a full concession stand. Admission is $3 to the public, children under 12 are free. A portion of proceeds will benefit local non-profit, the Karen Foundation for MS.

This show is currently taking vendors, for more information please email Becki@ag-shows.com and visit www.avantgardeshows.com. Also, become a fan and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and LinkedIn.

**Please note if social distancing measures are still in place, this show will not proceed until these recommendations are lifted. Please visit our website as the show approaches for event updates on the status of this event.**

LOCATION:

Rocky River Memorial Hall (next to rec center)

21016 Hilliard Blvd.

Rocky River, OH 44116

DATE:

Saturday & Sunday- November 14th and 15th, 2020

TIME:

10:00am-5:00pm on Saturday

11:00am-5:00pm on Sunday

Info

Rocky River Memorial Hall 21016 Hilliard Blvd , Akron, Ohio 44116
Art & Exhibitions, Charity & Fundraisers, Kids & Family
to
Google Calendar - Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show - 2020-11-14 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show - 2020-11-14 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show - 2020-11-14 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show - 2020-11-14 10:00:00 ical
restaurant guide right rail

flavor voting right rail

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required

Calendar of events

Tuesday

October 13, 2020

Wednesday

October 14, 2020

Thursday

October 15, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

330Tix Button

330 homes spring20 small cover.jpg