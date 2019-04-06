Bach & His Amazing Musical Family% In a house was overflowing with kids and harpsichords, Bach boasted that he could make “both an instrumental and a vocal ensemble” from his family. The 45-minute program ends with Apollo’s Fire’s famous Instrument Petting Zoo, where parents and kids invade the stage to try the instruments. Hudson Library & Historical Society, 96 Library St., Hudson, 11 a.m. or Akron Art Museum, 1 S. High St., Akron, 3 p.m. Free. apollosfire.org