"Bach, Vivaldi, and Friends!"

Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308

Apollo's Fire performs at the Akron Art Museum with Jeannette Sorrell on harpsichord and as director and Olivier Brault, Alan Choo and Emi Tanabe as violin soloists. Akron Art Museum, Bud & Susie Rogers Garden, 1 S. High St., Akron. 7 p.m. $10-$45. apollosfire.org

akron art museum
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330
