Apollo's Fire performs at the Akron Art Museum with Jeannette Sorrell on harpsichord and as director and Olivier Brault, Alan Choo and Emi Tanabe as violin soloists. Akron Art Museum, Bud & Susie Rogers Garden, 1 S. High St., Akron. 7 p.m. $10-$45. apollosfire.org
"Bach, Vivaldi, and Friends!"
