Ballet Magnificat! The Prodigal's Journey

Ohio Star Theater 1387 Old Route 39 , Sugarcreek, Ohio 44681

Ballet Magnificat! Presents Prodigal’s Journey: Small town life is shaken when a husband forsakes his wife and daughter, leaving with the desire to be free and find enjoyment in life. Heartbroken, the wife and daughter struggle to forgive him and eagerly await his return. The husband’s journey produces only sorrow and regret. After reaching the “dead-end” of a lifetime, he returns home to ask forgiveness from his family- and is received with open arms. A touching tale of forgiveness and restoration includes classical ballet, jazz, modern and swing dance! Experience the power of restoration as the Prodigal journeys home.

Ohio Star Theater 1387 Old Route 39 , Sugarcreek, Ohio 44681 View Map
Theater & Dance
855-344-7547
