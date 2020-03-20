Ballet Magnificat! Presents Prodigal’s Journey: Small town life is shaken when a husband forsakes his wife and daughter, leaving with the desire to be free and find enjoyment in life. Heartbroken, the wife and daughter struggle to forgive him and eagerly await his return. The husband’s journey produces only sorrow and regret. After reaching the “dead-end” of a lifetime, he returns home to ask forgiveness from his family- and is received with open arms. A touching tale of forgiveness and restoration includes classical ballet, jazz, modern and swing dance! Experience the power of restoration as the Prodigal journeys home.
Ballet Magnificat! The Prodigal's Journey
Ohio Star Theater 1387 Old Route 39 , Sugarcreek, Ohio 44681
Tuesday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & That“Elias Sime: Tightrope”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“Sister Act”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & That“Saint Joan”
-
-
Art & ExhibitionsThe Me I Seldom Share
-
Wednesday
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in Peninsula Events in The 330 Food & Drink This & ThatVoices in the Valley presents We Banjo 3
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & That“Elias Sime: Tightrope”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“Sister Act”
-
Thursday
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 This & ThatThree Dog Night
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & That“Elias Sime: Tightrope”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“Sister Act”
-
Friday
-
Charity & FundraisersBow Wow Bingo
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicTorchsongs Transformed
-
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & ThatFirst Friday Family Movie: “Who Framed Roger Rabbit?”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & ThatThe Golden Dragon Acrobats present Cirque Ziva
-
Saturday
-
Festivals & FairsAuthors at the Falls: A Downtown Literary Festival
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & That“Elias Sime: Tightrope”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“Sister Act”
-
Sunday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & That“Elias Sime: Tightrope”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“Sister Act”
-
Monday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & That“Elias Sime: Tightrope”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“Sister Act”
-
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: