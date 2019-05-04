Ballet Theatre of Ohio's Coppélia features an eccentric doll maker Dr. Coppélius, a feisty village girl Swanilda, her fiancé Franz, and a very lifelike doll named Coppélia. Enchanting humor abounds as Swanilda and her four friends sneak into the doll maker’s workshop and wreak havoc with their mischief. The whole family will be delighted by the magical scene inside Dr. Coppélius' workshop where his mechanical creations come to life! As in every classic fairy tale, true love prevails, but not without a few twists and turns along the way. With its light-hearted humor, gorgeous costumes, spectacular sets and choreography, this delightful ballet is the perfect introduction to the world of classical ballet.
Ballet Theatre of Ohio's Coppelia
Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
