Learn about a decade in Barberton history when the population was surging and the city was growing. Barberton Public Library, local history room, 602 W. Park Ave., Barberton. 2:30 p.m. barbertonlibrary.org
Barberton Memories: 1950s
Barberton Public Library 602 West Park Ave., Akron, Ohio 44203
Thursday
-
