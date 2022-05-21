Bark in the Park 2022

BARK IN THE PARK!

Save the Date for Saturday, May 21st. We will once again bring all the furry fun to Lock 3 from 11am-3pm!

Rescue Walk | Food Trucks | Beer Garden | Over 80 Local Vendors | Mobile Adoption Center with Adoptable Animals | Blessing of the Animals | Demonstrations | Live Entertainment | Activities | Raffles | Contests | and much, much, more!

We invite you to join our Bark in the Park event page to stay up to date with all the latest news and fun activities to come as we get closer to event day!

Follow us on Facebook at @summithumane

Visit the Bark in the Park Event Page at www.summithumane.org/bitp to learn more about our Rescue Walk, Sponsoring, and vendors spots for the Pet Expo.

Contact Carli at cmolinelli@summithumane.org or (234)212-9826 for more information.