Bath Art Festival

Bath Community Park 1615 N. Cleveland-Massillon Road, Akron, Ohio 44333

Enjoy fun, food, entertainment, and high quality arts and crafts in the beautiful setting of Bath Community Park. We will be adhering to COVID guidelines.

Art & Exhibitions, Festivals & Fairs, This & That
330-603-4924
