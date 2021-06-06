Enjoy fun, food, entertainment, and high quality arts and crafts in the beautiful setting of Bath Community Park. We will be adhering to COVID guidelines.
Bath Art Festival
to
Bath Community Park 1615 N. Cleveland-Massillon Road, Akron, Ohio 44333
