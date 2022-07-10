Enjoy an afternoon in the beautiful Bath Community Park, enjoying local fare and entertainment, visiting with neighbors and other community members. The Bath Art Festival is a juried art festival promoting artist endeavors in Bath and the surrounding community.
Bath Art Festival
to
Bath Community Park 1615 N. Cleveland-Massillon Road, Akron, Ohio 44333
