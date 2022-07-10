Bath Art Festival

Bath Community Park 1615 N. Cleveland-Massillon Road, Akron, Ohio 44333

Enjoy an afternoon in the beautiful Bath Community Park, enjoying local fare and entertainment, visiting with neighbors and other community members. The Bath Art Festival is a juried art festival promoting artist endeavors in Bath and the surrounding community.

Art & Exhibitions, Events in The 330, Festivals & Fairs
3306034924
