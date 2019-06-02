Bath Art Festival

Bath Community Park 1615 N. Cleveland-Massillon Road, Akron, Ohio 44333

Enjoy fun, food, entertainment and high-quality arts and crafts in the beautiful setting of Bath Community Park. This event takes place with rain or sunshine. Bath Community Park, 1615 N. Cleveland-Massillon Road, Akron. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. bathartfestival.com

Bath Community Park 1615 N. Cleveland-Massillon Road, Akron, Ohio 44333 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Charity & Fundraisers, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family, Outdoor Activities
