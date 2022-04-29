Battle of the Badges

to

Cuyahoga Falls High School 2300 4th St. , Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44221

Cuyahoga Falls safety forces are back battling it out on the basketball court to raise funds for the 87 cancer patients of the Falls Cancer Club. Come out and support and cheer on your favorite team - is it the Fire or Police? Wear red to support the fire team or wear navy blue to support the police team. The 10th anniversary game is returning to its origins and will be played at the Cuyahoga Falls High School gymnasium. This is a great family night of fun - come join us!

Doors open at 6pm, tip off at 7pm

Home Depot will provide Make It / Take It kits for the kids.

There will be a free throw competition for the kids at half time.

Purchase tickets night of the game:

$5 adults, $3 ages 5-17, free under 5.

Maximum $20/family

Info

330-929-2796
