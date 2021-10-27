Battle of Fallen Timbers: A Virtual Presentation

to

Akron-Summit County Public Library Green Branch 4046 4046 Massillon Rd, Green, Ohio 44685

Program by Patrick Bronson, Toledo Metro Parks.

This program will be presented on Zoom. You will receive an e-mail with the participation weblink two days before the program. Please contact the Library if you are unable to attend.

If you do not have an e-mail address, please contact Green Library at 330.896.9074 to learn how to participate by phone.

A webcam and microphone may be necessary to participate fully in this interactive event. If you have one or neither of these, your participation may be limited.

You may sign up in person at the library, by phone or by registering on our website at akronlibrary.org

Would you like to read more about the Battle of Fallen Timbers, or Maumee, Ohio? Please try this title:

https://encore.akronlibrary.org/iii/encore/record/C__Rb2027100__Smaumee%20ohio__P0%2C1__Orightresult__U__X3?lang=eng&suite=def

Info

Akron-Summit County Public Library Green Branch 4046 4046 Massillon Rd, Green, Ohio 44685
This & That
330-896-9074
to
Google Calendar - Battle of Fallen Timbers: A Virtual Presentation - 2021-10-27 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Battle of Fallen Timbers: A Virtual Presentation - 2021-10-27 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Battle of Fallen Timbers: A Virtual Presentation - 2021-10-27 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Battle of Fallen Timbers: A Virtual Presentation - 2021-10-27 18:30:00 ical
tix

restaurant guide right rail

Homes Summer 21

Calendar of events

Tuesday

October 5, 2021

Wednesday

October 6, 2021

Thursday

October 7, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required