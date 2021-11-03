The highpoint of the Beatles touring years, author Dave Schwensen takes you behind the scenes and on stage for the group’s legendary 1965 performance at New York’s Shea Stadium.

The first modern outdoor stadium rock concert - a capacity crowd of 55,600 watched John, Paul, George, and Ringo perform on a hot August night in the media capital of the world.

The program includes concert films, rare live recordings, making and restoring the television special, and details about a “secret” Beatles recording session. A display of Beatles memorabilia will be available for viewing before and following the program.

Dave is the author of The Beatles At Shea Stadium and The Beatles In Cleveland. Books will be available for purchase at a special library discount, and a book signing will follow the program.

