Beatles at Shea Stadium

to

Akron-Summit County Public Library Green Branch 4046 4046 Massillon Rd, Green, Ohio 44685

The highpoint of the Beatles touring years, author Dave Schwensen takes you behind the scenes and on stage for the group’s legendary 1965 performance at New York’s Shea Stadium.

The first modern outdoor stadium rock concert - a capacity crowd of 55,600 watched John, Paul, George, and Ringo perform on a hot August night in the media capital of the world.

The program includes concert films, rare live recordings, making and restoring the television special, and details about a “secret” Beatles recording session. A display of Beatles memorabilia will be available for viewing before and following the program.

Dave is the author of The Beatles At Shea Stadium and The Beatles In Cleveland. Books will be available for purchase at a special library discount, and a book signing will follow the program.

You may register for this program in person, by phone or online.

Info

Akron-Summit County Public Library Green Branch 4046 4046 Massillon Rd, Green, Ohio 44685
This & That
330-896-9074
to
Google Calendar - Beatles at Shea Stadium - 2021-11-03 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Beatles at Shea Stadium - 2021-11-03 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Beatles at Shea Stadium - 2021-11-03 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Beatles at Shea Stadium - 2021-11-03 18:30:00 ical
tix

restaurant guide right rail

Homes Summer 21

Calendar of events

Tuesday

October 5, 2021

Wednesday

October 6, 2021

Thursday

October 7, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required