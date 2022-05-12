THE BEEKEEPER CAPER FT. CHARLIE SHOOK & BILL VAILL

to

The Rialto Theatre 1000 Kenmore Blvd, Akron, Ohio 44314

The Beekeeper Caper

Bernice gives recently-retired Roger an ultimatum: their marriage or his media addiction. City-loving Roger grudgingly agrees to go through withdrawal, and his ingenious, mischievous older brother Clarence has just the place to do it — an off- the-grid cabin far away from the comforts Roger cherishes.

But hitman Vic and hapless Sherman have other plans for that remote cabin.

When Vic takes Roger, Bernice, Clarence and his neighbor Lily hostage, Clarence hatches a scheme to save them all, but is the plan worse than the predicament?

The Beekeeper Caper: a comedy about phones, woods, bees, bears and some people that love them — or don't!

Featuring Charlie Shook & Bill Vaill

Written By Paula Apynys

Info

The Rialto Theatre 1000 Kenmore Blvd, Akron, Ohio 44314
Comedy
to
Google Calendar - THE BEEKEEPER CAPER FT. CHARLIE SHOOK & BILL VAILL - 2022-05-12 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - THE BEEKEEPER CAPER FT. CHARLIE SHOOK & BILL VAILL - 2022-05-12 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - THE BEEKEEPER CAPER FT. CHARLIE SHOOK & BILL VAILL - 2022-05-12 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - THE BEEKEEPER CAPER FT. CHARLIE SHOOK & BILL VAILL - 2022-05-12 18:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - THE BEEKEEPER CAPER FT. CHARLIE SHOOK & BILL VAILL - 2022-05-13 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - THE BEEKEEPER CAPER FT. CHARLIE SHOOK & BILL VAILL - 2022-05-13 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - THE BEEKEEPER CAPER FT. CHARLIE SHOOK & BILL VAILL - 2022-05-13 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - THE BEEKEEPER CAPER FT. CHARLIE SHOOK & BILL VAILL - 2022-05-13 18:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - THE BEEKEEPER CAPER FT. CHARLIE SHOOK & BILL VAILL - 2022-05-14 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - THE BEEKEEPER CAPER FT. CHARLIE SHOOK & BILL VAILL - 2022-05-14 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - THE BEEKEEPER CAPER FT. CHARLIE SHOOK & BILL VAILL - 2022-05-14 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - THE BEEKEEPER CAPER FT. CHARLIE SHOOK & BILL VAILL - 2022-05-14 18:00:00 ical
tix

restaurant guide right rail

Homes Summer 21

Calendar of events

Wednesday

April 6, 2022

Thursday

April 7, 2022

Friday

April 8, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required