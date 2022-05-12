THE BEEKEEPER CAPER FT. CHARLIE SHOOK & BILL VAILL

The Beekeeper Caper

Bernice gives recently-retired Roger an ultimatum: their marriage or his media addiction. City-loving Roger grudgingly agrees to go through withdrawal, and his ingenious, mischievous older brother Clarence has just the place to do it — an off- the-grid cabin far away from the comforts Roger cherishes.

But hitman Vic and hapless Sherman have other plans for that remote cabin.

When Vic takes Roger, Bernice, Clarence and his neighbor Lily hostage, Clarence hatches a scheme to save them all, but is the plan worse than the predicament?

The Beekeeper Caper: a comedy about phones, woods, bees, bears and some people that love them — or don't!

Featuring Charlie Shook & Bill Vaill

Written By Paula Apynys