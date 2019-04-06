Beethoven’s Eroica Symphony

The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325

Bursting with the revolutionary spirit of its original dedicatee, Napoleon, this explosion of creativity was Beethoven’s favorite of his own symphonies. Akron Symphony Chorus joins the concert; Christopher Wilkins conducts. The University of Akron’s E.J. Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. 8 p.m. $12.50-$60. akronsymphony.org

Info

The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325 View Map
