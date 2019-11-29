Bent Comedy with Kirk Bogos

Bent Ladder Cider and Wine 13550 Mount Eaton Rd, Doylestown, Ohio 44230

Are you ready for an evening of laughter? Save the Date! Comedian Kirk Bogos from Cleveland Ohio will be performing at the Bent Ladder on Friday, November 29th starting at 7:30 p.m.!!

Kirk has been performing comedy for 18 years. After 4 marriages and having been fired by President Reagan when I was an Air traffic Controller I have a wealth of life experiences to share. I'm a little older than my fellow comedians but that allows me to connect with audiences of all ages and they with me. I won the World Series of Comedy in Boston and may have been heard on Raw Dog Comedy on Satellite Radio.

No Admission, Comedy Show is Rated R. Hope to see you on Friday, November 29th!

All guests must be 21 and over after 7:00pm Thank you!

Bent Ladder Cider and Wine 13550 Mount Eaton Rd, Doylestown, Ohio 44230
