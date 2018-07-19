The PAD Enzyme: What it is, what it does, and how it’s affecting medical research

We’ve all heard of enzymes. But do you know what they actually do? Or just how important they are to…well…everything? Come join us for this month’s Bent Science, as Diana Barko, Associate Chemistry Professor at Baldwin Wallace, explains the wonderful world of enzymes! Learn how research is conducted on enzymes–from how they are made in the lab to how enzymatic reactions are monitored. Then she’ll take a deeper dive into one particular enzyme, peptidylarginine deiminase (PAD), its effects in the body and its implications in autoimmune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis and multiple sclerosis.

Bent Science will be held every third Thursday at 7:00pm in the Bent Ladder Cider and Wine Tasting Room, possibly forever. And, oh yes – cider. Admission is free – bring your curiosity.

Each month we’ll explore a different topic and expand our understanding of the world around us. Join us for Bent Science at Bent Ladder Cider and Wine – an evening of science at its most intriguing! Must be 21+.