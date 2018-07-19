Bent Science

to Google Calendar - Bent Science - 2018-07-19 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bent Science - 2018-07-19 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bent Science - 2018-07-19 19:00:00 iCalendar - Bent Science - 2018-07-19 19:00:00

Bent Ladder Cider and Wine 13550 Mount Eaton Rd, Doylestown, Ohio 44230

The PAD Enzyme: What it is, what it does, and how it’s affecting medical research

We’ve all heard of enzymes. But do you know what they actually do? Or just how important they are to…well…everything? Come join us for this month’s Bent Science, as Diana Barko, Associate Chemistry Professor at Baldwin Wallace, explains the wonderful world of enzymes! Learn how research is conducted on enzymes–from how they are made in the lab to how enzymatic reactions are monitored. Then she’ll take a deeper dive into one particular enzyme, peptidylarginine deiminase (PAD), its effects in the body and its implications in autoimmune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis and multiple sclerosis.

Bent Science will be held every third Thursday at 7:00pm in the Bent Ladder Cider and Wine Tasting Room, possibly forever. And, oh yes – cider. Admission is free – bring your curiosity.

Each month we’ll explore a different topic and expand our understanding of the world around us. Join us for Bent Science at Bent Ladder Cider and Wine – an evening of science at its most intriguing! Must be 21+.

Info
Bent Ladder Cider and Wine 13550 Mount Eaton Rd, Doylestown, Ohio 44230 View Map
Events in The 330, Food & Drink
3304851089
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Bent Science - 2018-07-19 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bent Science - 2018-07-19 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bent Science - 2018-07-19 19:00:00 iCalendar - Bent Science - 2018-07-19 19:00:00

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Thursday

July 12, 2018

  • Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink Italian-American Festival Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That

    -

    Lock 3

Friday

July 13, 2018

Saturday

July 14, 2018

Sunday

July 15, 2018

Monday

July 16, 2018

Tuesday

July 17, 2018

Wednesday

July 18, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours

restaurant guide right rail

Subscribe Right Rail

cover archive teaser