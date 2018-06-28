Bent Trivia!

Bent Ladder Cider and Wine 13550 Mount Eaton Rd, Doylestown, Ohio 44230

That's right! We here at Bent Ladder are starting our own Bent Trivia Night! Bent Trivia will be held every fourth Thursday of the month, so keep your eye out! Our host, Gabriel Miller, will have fantastic questions from all sorts of categories so everyone has a chance to play at their strengths! Gather up some friends, think of your team name, get a drink and let's have some fun! There will be no cover charge BUT first place does get a prize!

All guests must be 21 and over after 7:00pm Thank you!

For a full listing of upcoming events visit: bentladder.com/events/

