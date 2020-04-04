Beyond Biographies: First Ladies Symposium

National First Ladies' Library / First Ladies National Historic Site 205 Market Avenue , South, Canton, Ohio 44702

Learn from notable historians and authors at this year's symposium, "Beyond Biographies." The academic sessions will encourage thought and discussion on the evolving role of a First Lady of the United States. Lunch is provided.

3304520876
