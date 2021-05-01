Celebrate National Bicycle Month by playing bicycle bingo, crossing off a square for each activity you do this month. Ride around your neighborhood, to work, on the Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail and more. akronciviccommons.org
Bicycle Bingo
to
Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Akron, Ohio
