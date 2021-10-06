Birth Mother Support Group

Our Birth Mother Support Group provides a safe and supportive environment to help with the complexities that are often part of the adoption experience. The meetings are open to birth mothers connected by the lifelong journey of adoption and are an opportunity for birth mothers to encourage one another in their healing process through discussion and interaction.

We invite you to join this group of women, who are at different places on the same journey, to give and receive understanding and support. The meetings occur virtually on the first Wednesday of the month, from 7-9 PM ET.

