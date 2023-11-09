Blood Drive Bath Volunteers for Service & Red Cross
to
The Bath United Church of Christ 3980 W Bath Road, Akron, Ohio 44333
Semi-Annual BVS & Red Cross Blood Drive
A call out to current and new blood donors; distributions of blood are currently far outpacing collection. Your neighbors need your help.
Please visit Americanredcross.org, find our 11/9 blood drive, & register.
Once you have donated, stay for soup, sandwiches and other tasty treats.
Donate & dine - fast, easy, efficient. Hope to see you November 9.
Info
The Bath United Church of Christ 3980 W Bath Road, Akron, Ohio 44333
Events in The 330, Health & Wellness