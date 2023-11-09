Blood Drive Bath Volunteers for Service & Red Cross

Semi-Annual BVS & Red Cross Blood Drive

A call out to current and new blood donors; distributions of blood are currently far outpacing collection. Your neighbors need your help.

Please visit Americanredcross.org, find our 11/9 blood drive, & register.

Once you have donated, stay for soup, sandwiches and other tasty treats.

Donate & dine - fast, easy, efficient. Hope to see you November 9.