Blood Drive Bath Volunteers for Service & Red Cross

The Bath United Church of Christ 3980 W Bath Road, Akron, Ohio 44333

Semi-Annual BVS & Red Cross Blood Drive

A call out to current and new blood donors; distributions of blood are currently far outpacing collection. Your neighbors need your help.

Please visit Americanredcross.org, find our 11/9 blood drive, & register.

Once you have donated, stay for soup, sandwiches and other tasty treats.

Donate & dine - fast, easy, efficient. Hope to see you November 9.

3302855893
