Blossom’s Carnival of Horrors

Prepare to survive some of the scariest haunted houses on the planet. Afraid of clowns? Get ready for a frighteningly fun night. Visit the Fun House, Wicked Woods, Insane Asylum and the Freakshow in 3D Terrorvision. Children under 13 must be accompanied by an adult. Parking is free. Blossom Music Center, 1145 W. Steels Corners Road, Cuyahoga Falls. $19-$27. carnivalofhorrors.com