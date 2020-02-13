Blu Jazz Jam with Theron Brown

BLU Jazz+ 47 East Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Bring your horn and be part of Akron's jazz history in the making, hosted by fan-favorite pianist Theron Brown and his trio, presented by the Blu Jazz Masterclass Foundation. Donations are accepted. Blu Jazz, 47 E. Market St., Akron. 8 p.m. Free. blujazzakron.com

10363985_291863340988191_8870290598549334919_n.jpg
BLU Jazz+ 47 East Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
