Blu Jazz presents Bill Laurence

This three-time Grammy Award-winning pianist, composer, performer and original member of internationally acclaimed Snarky Puppy makes his Blu debut with a special master class and live concert event, presented by the Blu Jazz Masterclass Foundation. Blu Jazz, 47 E. Market St., Akron. 6 p.m. master class, 8 p.m. concert. $10-$20. blujazzakron.com