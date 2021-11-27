Blu Jazz presents Dan Wilson & Voices

BLU Jazz+ 47 East Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

This Grammy-nominated recording artist and Akron native guitar master makes his highly-anticipated return to Blu on Thanksgiving weekend with an all-star lineup, featuring Dan Wilson, Dave Throckmorton, Kendall Carter, Jessica Yafanaro, Durrell Legrair and Tommy Lehman. Blu Jazz, 47 E. Market St., Akron. 8 p.m. $30. blujazzakron.com

