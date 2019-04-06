Blu Jazz presents Huntertones

BLU Jazz+ 47 East Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

This fan-favorite, horn-driven Brooklyn soul, jazz and hip-hop phenomenon returns to the Rubber City for two high-energy shows, featuring ​Dan White, Jon Lampley, Chris Ott, Adam DeAscentis, John Hubbell, Josh Hill and Theron Brown. Blu Jazz, 47 E. Market St., Akron. 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. $10-$20. blujazzakron.com

BLU Jazz+ 47 East Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
