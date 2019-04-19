Blu Jazz presents Marcus Anderson: “Limited Edition” Tour

BLU Jazz+ 47 East Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Following a string of sold-out appearances in the Blu Zone, sensational pop/R&B/jazz saxophonist and member of New Power Generation, the backing band of music icon, Prince, returns to the Rubber City with his high-energy band for a not-to-miss show. Blu Jazz, 47 E. Market St., Akron. 8 p.m. $30-$35. blujazzakron.com

Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, Food & Drink, This & That
