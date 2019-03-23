Blu Jazz presents Peter & Will Anderson Trio

BLU Jazz+ 47 East Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

These New York City twin brother woodwind virtuosos (of Jimmy Heath, Wycliffe Gordon, Village Vanguard Orchestra) swing back into Akron for a special one-night-only return appearance at Blu, featuring Peter Anderson, Will Anderson and Félix Lemerle. Blu Jazz, 47 E. Market St., Akron. 8 p.m. $20. blujazzakron.com

BLU Jazz+ 47 East Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
