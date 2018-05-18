Blu Jazz presents Walter Beasley

to Google Calendar - Blu Jazz presents Walter Beasley - 2018-05-18 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Blu Jazz presents Walter Beasley - 2018-05-18 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Blu Jazz presents Walter Beasley - 2018-05-18 19:00:00 iCalendar - Blu Jazz presents Walter Beasley - 2018-05-18 19:00:00

BLU Jazz+ 47 East Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

This legendary contemporary jazz saxophonist and Billboard chart-topping recording artist and his all-star band blaze back into the Rubber City for two unforgettable nights. Blu Jazz, 47 E. Market St., Akron. 7 and 9:30 p.m. $40-$45. blujazzakron.com

Info
BLU Jazz+ 47 East Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
to Google Calendar - Blu Jazz presents Walter Beasley - 2018-05-18 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Blu Jazz presents Walter Beasley - 2018-05-18 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Blu Jazz presents Walter Beasley - 2018-05-18 19:00:00 iCalendar - Blu Jazz presents Walter Beasley - 2018-05-18 19:00:00

Tags

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

May 16, 2018

Thursday

May 17, 2018

Friday

May 18, 2018

Saturday

May 19, 2018

Sunday

May 20, 2018

Monday

May 21, 2018

Tuesday

May 22, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours

restaurant guide right rail

Subscribe Right Rail

cover archive teaser