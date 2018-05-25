Blu Jazz presents Women of Jazz: Harris, Wright, Jacobs, Warren, Luchette and Tabler

BLU Jazz+ 47 East Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Join some of Northeast Ohio’s finest musical talents who converge upon the Blu stage for an all-star celebration of the women of jazz, featuring Pat Harris, Evelyn Wright, Maria Jacobs, Jackie Warren, Sherry Luchette and Sunny Tabler. Blu Jazz, 47 E. Market St., Akron. 8 p.m. $20-$25. blujazzakron.com

BLU Jazz+ 47 East Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
